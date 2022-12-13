Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on Dec. 12 after a home invasion in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a complaint charging murder.

The document obtained by KWTX states Chambliss entered the apartment of Estelle Jr. and both men exchanged gunfire. Chambliss then exited the residence through the back door and was confronted by Estelle Jr., who had exited via the front door, the document states.

Estelle, the document claims, admitted to firing two rounds from a Glock 9mm handgun at Chambliss after the two came face-to-face outside. Surveillance footage from a nearby residence captured a wounded Chambliss running away from the scene after he was struck by gunfire.

Chambliss was found in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen in the 3500 block of Bellmead Drive. According to the complaint, Chambliss was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest and still in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol when police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Estelle Jr. was also wounded during the gunfight and reportedly drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries to his groin area, police wrote in the complaint.

Police investigating the crime scene found $23,420 scattered from the bloody scene at the Dairy Queen parking lot to Estelle’s apartment. Police also found numerous cartridge cases from two 9mm pistols at the crime scene.

During his initial interrogation, Estelle claimed he only had $57 at the time of the shooting and did not know why he and Chambliss exchanged gunfire.

During a follow up interrogation, however, Estelle allegedly told detectives he was counting money, in between $25,000 and $26,000, at the kitchen counter when Chambliss broke into his residence.

“Estelle stated this money was the proceeds of the combination of narcotics sales, rap concerts, and merchandise sales,” the court document states.

Stephen Leonard with the Bellmead Police Deparment told KWTX both Estelle and Chambliss have extensive criminal histories.

Estelle has about 10-12 open felony cases and was out on bond at the time of the latest shootout, Leonard said.

“That’s a good question I wish I had answers to,” Leonard answered when asked why Estelle was out on bond despite his criminal history. “It’s very frustrating. It puts my officers’ lives in jeopardy. It puts the citizens in jeopardy.”

“I think there is a strong possibility this could have been avoided and we are very excited for the new district attorney to take office” in McLennan County, Leonard said during a previous interview with KWTX.

Estelle is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail on murder and possession of marijuana charges.

