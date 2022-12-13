Small plane crashes on a street in North Texas, 2 injured

Plane Crash in Carrolton
Plane Crash in Carrolton(Carrollton Police Department)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton.

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.

The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say

Latest News

Milam County Sheriff's Office
Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months
An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
A fire heavily damaged Tru Jamaica, a restaurant in North Waco.
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica; rebuilding expected to cost $200K
The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person...
Car chase ends in deadly shooting in Temple