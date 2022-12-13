Testimony: DNA in cloth links man on trial to 2020 sexual assault of woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Bellmead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr. clubbed a woman in the back of the head, kidnapped her at gunpoint and drove her to a dark alley in Waco, where he sexually assaulted her, a former Waco police officer testified Tuesday.

Flowers, 36, a twice-convicted felon, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on enhanced aggravated sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Luke McCowan called eight witnesses Tuesday during the opening day of testimony, including police investigators, crime scene technicians and DNA specialists.

Avants told the jury in opening statements that the woman was walking to her aunt’s home in Bellmead on a cold and rainy night in February 2020 when a man later identified by the woman and DNA evidence as Flowers stopped to ask if she needed a ride. The woman declined, Avants said. However, Flowers got out of the car with a pistol, struck the woman in the head and forced her into his car, Avants said.

He drove to an alley off Herring Avenue and North 12th Street in Waco and forced the women to perform a sex act on him at gunpoint, Avants said.

The woman escaped after the car Flowers was driving would not start. She ran away and flagged down a motorist, who took her to a friend’s house, the prosecutor told the jury.

The friend convinced her to report the incident to police. Before she fled the car, the woman grabbed a piece of cloth with which she told police she and Flowers cleaned themselves and from which officials were able to extract DNA linking Flowers to the incident, Avants said.

Flowers’ attorney, Darren Obenoskey, told the jury in his opening statement that he and Flowers agree with most of what Avants said. Except Flowers maintains, as he told police almost three years ago, that the encounter was consensual and he paid the woman $10 and gave her methamphetamine before they parted ways, Obenoskey said.

Joe Dunkin, a friend of the woman, testified Tuesday that she was “hysterical and crying” when she came to his home that night. He said she was so upset that he could barely understand her as she tried to tell him what happened.

Once he could discern where the reported incident occurred, he realized he has a friend whose home is adjacent to the alley and he asked him to look behind his house to see if the car was still there. The man, Russell Isaac, who also testified Tuesday, said he walked to the car – which was the same color described by the woman - and found a Bible on the dashboard. No one was near the car, so he walked back home. He said he went back about 10 minutes later and the car was gone.

Former Waco police detective Kristina Guerra testified this was the last case she worked before she retired in October 2020 after 28 years. She said Flowers put himself at the scene with the woman in the car, but insisted that the sexual encounter was consensual. She said she was cautious not to mention what the woman was struck in the back of the head with because the woman told her she wasn’t sure what it was.

However, she said Flowers denied he struck her with a pistol, even though she had not mentioned the gun, Guerra said.

She said while the woman reported she had never seen Flowers before, Flowers was identified as a suspect in the case after his DNA was detected on the cloth and authorities learned his DNA was in a national database called the Combined DNA Index System. The woman also identified Flowers as her assailant from a police photo array, Guerra said.

The woman is scheduled to testify when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

If convicted, Flowers, who has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and endangering/abandoning a child, faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Court records show he also has two pending indictments charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence.

