Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch has been issued for most of Central Texas through 5 PM but it does NOT include Milam, Bell, Lampasas, San Saba, or Mills County.

Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe weather threat

The north and eastern half of our area is under a level 2 severe weather risk. While all types of weather hazards are possible, we're especially concerned with quick spin-up tornadoes embedded within a line of thunderstorms moving through. (KWTX, SPC)

North Texas has been dealing with strong storms for most of the morning and the threat will shift south and eastward with time today as today’s front moves in. With the fast moving nature of today’s front and a high level of wind shear in the atmosphere, today’s storms will mostly be wind threats.

Along the cold front itself, we’re expecting a line of storms to form and zipper down from North Texas into Central Texas. The whole line of storms should produce at least 30-40 MPH wind gusts, but instances of 50-60 MPH+ gusts are possible. Isolated tornadoes could also quickly form along the leading edge of today’s storms so be ready to act fast if any tornado warnings are issued.

Today’s storm timing

Showers and storms will gradually fill-in along an advancing cold front. Today's storms really will start to get going as they approach I-35 so the best severe weather potential will run from roughly around 11 AM through sunset. (KWTX)

Today’s storms are already moving into Central Texas, but the storms haven’t really formed locally. Through 11 AM, these storms likely start to get going near and west of Highway 281. While the severe weather risk is much lower near and west of Highway 281, severe storms cannot be ruled out.

A tornado watch has been issued for most Central Texas counties, with the exception of Mills, San Saba, Lampasas, Bell, and Milam Counties. The tornado watch runs through 5 PM. (KWTX, SPC)

We’re more likely going to start to see severe storm warnings start between 11 AM and 2 PM between Highway 281 and Highway 77 as today’s front marches from west-to-east. Cities and towns closer to Dallas as compared to Austin will have a better severe weather chance as the front passes through.

The most likely location for severe storms will be east of Highway 77, primarily for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, and Leon County. Not only will storms move through along the arriving front, but isolated supercell thunderstorms could form in advance of the front. If any isolated severe storms form, they’ll likely quickly strengthen and any storm that stays “alone” could last for a while.

Today’s front clears the storms out of our area by sunset but the severe weather threat likely will continue into East Texas, Louisiana, and the rest of the Deep South through tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.