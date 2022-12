ARLINGON, Texas (KWTX) - The Abbott high school football team fell to Westbrook in the 1A Six-Man Division 1 state championship game on Wednesday afternoon.

IT’S TIME!! @AbbottFootball is set to take on Westbrook in the 1A State Title game here in Arlington! #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/uTh4hFs939 — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) December 14, 2022

Westbrook defeated Abbott 60-24 to spoil the panther’s previously perfect season.

Abbott falls to Westbrook in the 1A Six-Man Division 1 state championship game. Heartbreaker, but one heck of a season for the panthers #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iR1Df5wM82 — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 14, 2022

Abbott finishes the year 14-1 as the state runners-up.

