Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest showers new moms with Christmas gifts during Nurse-Family Partnership Program graduation ceremony

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of first-time moms, including new moms and pregnant women, were showered with Christmas gifts and celebrated as Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest held an annual Christmas party and, for the first time, coupled it with a graduation from the hospital’s Nurse-Family Partnership Program.

The Nurse-Family Partnership Program is a free community healthcare program that provides pregnancy and parenting support to first time mothers from nurses who visit their homes beginning in early pregnancy through the child’s second birthday.

There are 200 moms currently in the program and 57 families attended to cheer on 28 moms who graduated.

Nurse Angela Wilkerson said getting a chance to gather was needed.

“We are actually having our annual Christmas party for our graduates and we’re doing a graduation as well. So, this year is the first year that we’re combining both events post COVID. We’re really excited to have our clients come out and just enjoy the festivities and just be able to give back to them as well,” Wilkerson said.

Baylor Scott & White Health partners with Nurse-Family Partnership to offer the services in Waco.

The program works by having specially educated nurses regularly visit first time moms-to-be and provide support they need to have a healthy pregnancy. The goal is for the mom to develop a close relationship with that nurse who can become a trusted resource they can rely on for help as the baby grows.

Gregoria Toca is a home nurse in Waco and said the relationship shared with her clients is special.

“For them to be able to feel supported by their nurses whom they have known for almost three years,” Toca said. “It’s important to them and we want them to feel valued and supported. We love them.”

“For me, it means joy. It means happiness. I’m excited to see all my clients who have gradated. I’m excited to see all the little babies.”

The moms were gifted with goodie bags full of items for the moms and handmade ornaments by the nurses.

They were also given gifts for the kids and babies like books.

Wilkerson said her favorite part was a hospital wide effort to decorate Christmas trees and then donate them to be send home with the families.

“That’s the best part of this whole thing,” Wilkerson said. “The different departments in the hospital, they actually do a Christmas tree decorating contest so what you see is different trees that have been donated by different departments in the hospital and then we actually have an opportunity drawing at the end of the night so our families can take home a free tree that’s already decorated.”

If you’d like to apply to be part of the partnership, CLICK HERE for more information.

