Enjoy the 60s today - Colder air heading to Central Texas

We had a cold front move through yesterday - So we’re waking up to cooler conditions across Central Texas this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s west to upper 50s east as you head out the door, which is about 10 to 20-degrees cooler than what we woke up to Tuesday.

We’ve also been tracking a disturbance that’s been swinging across our area and it’s bringing scattered showers and thundershowers. No severe weather with this round of rain, but you may have heard some loud rumbles of thunder roll in. Rain ends across the western half of the area this morning and ends mid-day for the eastern half. As the rain clears, cloud cover will be decreasing from west to east. More sun will be shining across Central Texas for the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will continue to pump in some cooler air today, leaving temperatures in the upper 50s northwest to mid 60s southeast for Wednesday afternoon. You’ll definitely want to get outside and enjoy the “warmer” weather today, because we have some big changes heading our way.

Temperatures get even colder as we head through the second half of the week as north winds continue to keep “cooler-than-normal” air around Central Texas. As our afternoon temperatures cool, our morning temperatures will as well. Overall quiet weather is in store to end the work week. Thursday morning starts out in the mid to upper 30s and warms into mid to upper 50s with sunshine for the afternoon. Friday is a little more chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll be tracking a few weak disturbances that may bring back isolated light rain showers during the weekend and into early next week. Disturbance #1 moves quickly across our area early Saturday. There will be a chance for a few light rain showers, but overall most will see an increase in cloud cover heading into the weekend. Disturbance #2 arrives Sunday night into Monday and looks to bring Central Texas our next best chance at rain starting Sunday into Monday. Highs look to be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday but warm into the low to mid 50s Sunday and again on Monday as the 2nd disturbance moves through.

The main story with the start of next week will be another cold front. Temperatures drop back into the upper 40s and low 50s behind the front Tuesday. We may see another slight “warming trend” into the middle of the week before a stronger cold front brings another shot of colder, Arctic air into Central Texas.

That colder air that is forecast to move in looks like it will hang around for a while, maybe even through the Christmas holiday. The bad news is that we’ve been seeing a lot of differences in our forecast models regarding just how cold we will be and if any precipitation arrives with the cold air. The forecast is tricky for the second half of next week into Christmas weekend. The timing of the cold air and just how cold we get are some of the biggest questions we have. Another set of questions is the chance for wintry precipitation. Still way too early to forecast exactly what will take place, but it’s definitely something you want to stay up to date with, especially if you have any travel plans for the Christmas holiday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.