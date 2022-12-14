Ex-Baylor football players convicted in sex assault to spend Christmas at local detention facility as jail term resumes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor University football player Sam Ukwuachu will spend this Christmas in the McLennan County Jail as a condition of probation for his 2015 conviction for sexually assaulting a former student.

Ukwuachu declined comment Wednesday before a brief hearing in Waco’s 54th State District Court in which Judge Susan Kelly admonished him that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be placed on the sex offender caseload by the McLennan County Probation Department.

The judge allowed Ukwuachu to report to the jail following a meeting Wednesday afternoon with probation officers.

Ukwuachu, 29, a former Baylor defensive end from Pearland, was convicted in August 2015 of sexually assaulting a female soccer player. He continues to profess his innocence and contends the sexual encounter was consensual.

The jury recommended that he be placed on probation and former 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson ordered Ukwuachu to serve 180 days in the county jail as a condition of his 10-year probation.

Ukwuachu served 71 days of that term before he was released on an appeal bond. The appeal of his case boomeranged back and forth between the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for years, with the higher court twice reversing the Waco court’s opinions and sending the case back to resolve other appellate issues not yet considered.

The 10th Court finally affirmed Ukwuachu’s conviction in September, paving the way for him to resume his jail term as a condition of his probation. Kelly gave Ukwuachu credit for the 71 days he served before his release on appeal bond, meaning Ukwuachu must serve another 109 days in jail.

Ukwuachu’s attorney, Bill Bratton, of Dallas, said he expects to file a writ of habeas corpus to challenge Ukwuachu’s conviction now that the appellate courts have affirmed it. He said Ukwuachu was ready and willing to begin serving his jail term on Wednesday.

Ukwuachu’s case and a host of other football players and Baylor students charged with sexual assault focused a bright spotlight on how Baylor handled those allegations and led to the ouster of football coach Art Briles and university president Ken Starr.

