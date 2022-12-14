Killeen police looking for men involved in shooting of store clerk during robbery at Angel Food Mart

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in the shooting of a store clerk during a robbery at the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Police officers who responded to the scene were told a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerks.

The passenger in a vehicle parked outside the store later shot one of the clerks before both suspect fled in a silver-colored vehicle.

Police described both suspects and Black men. The shooter is about 6′3″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds, police said.

He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

