Killeen woman accused of beating child’s mother with a gun during child custody exchange

Stephanie Perez, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Stephanie Perez, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Stephanie Perez, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, after she used a gun to beat up the mother of her boyfriend’s child during a child custody exchange, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontes confirmed to KWTX.

The assault happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, in a parking in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate the domestic disturbance and met with the victim, suffering from an injury to the head, who told the officers she was at the location for a child exchange with her child’s father.  

During the exchange, the father wanted to discuss something with the victim but she decided not to talk and walked back to her vehicle, police said.

At that moment, the man’s new girlfriend exited the man’s vehicle and followed the victim in an effort to talk to her. 

“When the victim declined, the suspect (Perez) displayed a handgun and threatened the victim,” police said, “The suspect then struck the victim in the back of the head with the handgun more than once.”

Police said Perez and the child’s father fled in their vehicle. The officers were given a vehicle description and police officers elsewhere pulled the couple over.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a handgun was found in the glove compartment, police said.

Perez was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail. She is now being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond, online jail records show.

Police said the victim was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights for medical treatment.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-government organizations assisting in border crossings
Santa is On-Call TONIGHT from 4P - 7P
The explosion just before midnight Friday destroyed K-Bar Services, which San Antonio Fire...
Explosives, drug lab ruled out in deadly Texas explosion
Fire crews were called to the home around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Somerville home destroyed by early morning fire Wednesday