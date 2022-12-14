Somerville home destroyed by early morning fire Wednesday

Fire crews were called to the home around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A home in Somerville is destroyed following an early morning fire.

The Somerville Volunteer Fire Department and Snook Volunteer Fire Department were called to the home on Low Wood Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, crews extinguished the fire by 6:15 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

