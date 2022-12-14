Temple Salvation Army in dire need of volunteers to stuff Angel Tree Project bags

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six hundred gift bags are ready for families in need thanks to the Salvation Army’s work over the last two months. Now, the organization has less than a week to fill 600 more.

Families in need will receive their bags that include presents, clothes and other items next Tuesday.

“”Each family we have spoken to individually and we ask them what their needs are,” Capt. Dawn Beckham with the Salvation Army - Temple said.

But a year ago the stock room was stuffed with packed gift bags. This year, though, the filled bags take up barely any space in the warehouse.

“I was more on track last year, I had more volunteers filling these bags,” Capt. Beckham said.

The Salvation Army needs around a dozen volunteers per day, but right now the organization only has about a fourth of that signed up. Still, the organization is helping more families through the Angel Tree Project compared to last year.

“This is just a tough year for a lot of families,” Capt. Beckham said. “This is the first time of assistance for a lot of them.”

It’s been a tough year for the Salvation Army - Temple too. Budget cuts, volunteers not returning after the pandemic and some loyal helpers getting the flu all contributed to the volunteer shortage.

“I’ve got a couple of families that were great last year, but unfortunately are sick with the flu,” Capt. Beckham said. “We need some volunteers to fill some big shoes.”

Extra elves or not, Capt. Beckham is committed to spreading some holiday cheer to families in need.

“I will be here around the clock for sure,” she said.

The Salvation Army - Temple needs volunteers to assemble the Angel Tree bags starting on Tuesday through Monday, Dec. 19. The organization also needs help on distribution day on Tuesday, Dec. 20. To get involved contact staff at 254-774-9996.

