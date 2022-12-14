Trending cooler into the weekend

Temperatures trend cooler as we head through the second half of the week. Overall quiet weather wraps up the work week. Thursday morning starts out chilly in the mid to upper 30s and warms into mid to upper 50s with sunshine for the afternoon. Friday is a little colder, mainly for the afternoon since we should see a few more clouds around. For Friday, morning temperatures start in the low to mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll be tracking a few weak disturbances that may bring back isolated light rain showers during the weekend and into early next week. With the timing of showers this weekend - late Friday into Saturday morning (when temperatures are at their coldest in the low to mid 30s) - some of the cold rain could transition to wintry mix. Accumulations are not expected at this time.

Rain chance #1 moves quickly across our area early Saturday. There will be a chance for a few light rain showers, and some wintry mix, but it’s a small chance. Most miss out on the chance to get wet Saturday. Rain chance #2 is the higher chance and comes Sunday night into Monday. Highs look to be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday but warm into the low to mid 50s Sunday and again on Monday as the 2nd disturbance moves through.

The main story with the start of next week will be another cold front. Temperatures drop back into the upper 40s and low 50s behind the front Tuesday. We may see another slight “warming trend” into the middle of the week before a stronger cold front brings another shot of colder, Arctic air into Central Texas. That colder air that is forecast to move in looks like it will hang around for a while, maybe even through the Christmas holiday. The bad news is that we’ve been seeing a lot of differences in our forecast models regarding just how cold we will be and if any precipitation arrives with the cold air. The forecast is tricky for the second half of next week into Christmas weekend. The timing of the cold air and just how cold we get are some of the biggest questions we have. Another set of questions is the chance for wintry precipitation. Still way too early to forecast exactly what will take place, but it’s definitely something you want to stay up to date with, especially if you have any travel plans for the Christmas holiday.

