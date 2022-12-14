Waco man shares personal video from Mike Leach sent days before his passing

Brent McFarling bought a Cameo from Coach Mike Leach asking him to settle a debate among his friends about the best ever running back, and the video arrived three days before Leach suffered a medical episode.
The 61 year old passes away from a heart condition.
By Megan Boyd
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco resident, Brent McFarling, is sharing what he calls a gem; a personal video from the late Mississippi State coach, Mike Leach, who passed away Monday night from a heart complication, that was sent to him three days before his sudden passing.

“Hey this is Mike Leach, reaching out to Brent McFarling” the video opens with Mike Leach in a white t-shirt sitting outside.

McFarling says he bought a Cameo from the coach for $150 asking him to settle a debate among he and his friends about whether Barry Sanders or Emmit Smith was the best ever running back.

“We knew he’d be the perfect person to ask,” McFarling explains.

In the video, Leach recaps why he was making the video.

“Hey Brent and 12 of his friends are all Baylor Bear fans and travel to games around the country and they often argue whether Barry Sanders or Emmit Smith was the best ever running back,” Leach says in the video.

But after the introductory line things unsurprisingly took a different turn.

“In typical Mike Leach fashion he went on for about 4 minutes,” McFarling explains.

“They want me to be able to end the debate for them but I don’t think I’m going to be able to do that because I don’t think either of them were the best running back, though both were great, and certainly in the top five,” Leach explained.

“He went into great detail and had a lot of fun with the question,” McFarling says.

He says he and his friends considered Leach an expert on the matter and absolutely loved his response.

Once the news broke of his medical complications and eventual passing McFarling says it came as a major surprise.

“He was a national treasure,” McFarling said.

He says he and his friends send links back and forth of some the coaches infamous interviews.

“We send the rants that he goes on about different topics,” he said.

“It feels special to have what could be some of his last public comments,” McFarling added.

He says its reminded him to appreciate the little things in life including the friendships that led to the video in the first place.

And as for the debate they asked Leach to settle, he told the guys Walter Peyton was the greatest running back of all time.

