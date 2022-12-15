Cold weather ahead: Killeen changes warming center policies hoping to reach more people

These changes come after a continuous freeze hit Central Texas in February of 2022
A warming center set up at Killeen's parks & recreation building
A warming center set up at Killeen's parks & recreation building(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After opening for five consecutive days back in February, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has made some changes to how they operate their warming centers.

During that winter freeze, those who utilized the shelter told the city how thankful they were for the resource.

“During that timeframe we would open every single evening and one evening we hit 23 [people]. The other nights were below that,” said Peter Perez, Director of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

With a peak of twenty-three visitors, the city investigated what they could change, giving the highest number of people the chance to get warm on those cold nights.

“We want to provide some consistency to our community members. So they knew when we would do something and at least the minimum level or service provided at that facility,” said Perez.

For the city, consistency starts with a plan of action.

For this reason, Killeen is the only municipality in the area that has a physical plan for opening warming shelters and centers.

Neighboring city Temple has organizations that run warming centers rather than the city itself.

These include The Salvation Army and Impact Church.

“That was probably the biggest issue was ensuring something was there for staff to rely on that they knew when to do it rather than guessing or trying to remember what they’d done in the past,” said Perez.

Now, the city takes both temperature and wind chill into account when deciding to open or not.

Between both, whichever reaches freezing point first will be reason enough to open the warming centers.

If you’re outside for longer periods of time it’s really going to make you feel much colder. So, temperature or wind chill. Whichever is lowest below that 32-degree level,” said Perez.

Also new is that these centers will open at 10 p.m. versus opening when temperatures hit freezing--sometimes at 3 a.m.--when people have already found a warm place to sleep for the night.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
FILE: The Waco ISD Board of Trustees will be discussing the safety of building designs at...
Waco ISD board to debate safety concerns over new school designs at meeting Thursday night
FILE: Multiple law enforcement agencies responded after the deputy-involved shooting in the...
Grand Jury: Central Texas deputy justified in using deadly force while responding to mental health call
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Coping with Holiday Burnout & Stress - 12.15.22
Coping with Holiday Burnout & Stress - 12.15.22