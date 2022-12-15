Cool days & cold nights

Tonight gets cold - we drop around freezing so make sure to have a place for any pets and sensitive plants inside tonight. Clouds increase again throughout the day tomorrow with a small chance for rain working back in late Friday/early Saturday morning. With the extra clouds back tomorrow - highs will stay stuck in the upper 40s/low 50s for Friday. The rain comes at a time that lines up with temperatures right around freezing to start Saturday. That means some of the cold, liquid rain could transition to more of a wintry mix for a few hours Saturday morning. Accumulations or impacts of snow, ice, sleet are not expected. Clouds and moisture will clear by midday Saturday. For the weekend, afternoons will climb into the low-to-mid 50s both on Saturday and Sunday, but Sunday’s morning low likely dips into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Cooler than normal weather continues early and mid-next week as another storm system from the west brings a likelihood of light rain on Monday. The middle of the week looks quiet before an arctic front takes over a good portion of the nation. Right now, it looks like we could see highs in the 30s for Christmas weekend. The coldest Christmas on record for Central Texas was in 1983 at just 23 degrees - so yes, it’s getting cold for Christmas this year, but our record-cold Christmas might hold for another year. And while it may be cold enough for ice and snow, the forecast appears mainly dry at this time.

