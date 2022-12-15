Ex-Connally ISD teacher alleging sexual harassment files suit against district, school officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Connally school district teacher who alleges she was sexually harassed by a junior high school administrator and a former teacher who claims he was retaliated against for reporting the alleged harassment have filed a lawsuit against the school district and three school officials.

Amanda Stewart, a Limestone County resident, and Brian Biezenski, who lives in McLennan County, are seeking unspecified damages in their lawsuit, filed Monday in Waco’s 170th State District Court.

The lawsuit names the Connally Independent School District, Superintendent Wesley Holt, former Junior High Principal Thurman Brown and John Simpson, who is identified in the lawsuit as former Connally Junior High School assistant principal.

The lawsuit focuses on Simpson’s alleged behavior and school officials’ response to the sexual harassment allegations.

Jill Bottelberghe, Connally assistant superintendent for human resources, said Wednesday that school officials were unaware of the lawsuit. She declined comment on behalf of the school district and its officials. Simpson has since resigned from Connally ISD, school officials said.

Groesbeck attorney, Raymond L. Sanders, who represents Stewart and Biezenski, declined comment Wednesday on the lawsuit.

“The defendant school district was deliberately indifferent to the safety of women when it hired defendant John Simpson,” the lawsuit alleges. “Once defendant John Simpson was hired, the defendant school district’s ratification of conduct and failure to respond to plaintiffs’ complaints or stop such harassment despite their duty to do so and despite plaintiffs’ request and pleas created an intimidating, hostile, offensive and abusive school environment…”

The lawsuit alleges Simpson had a sketchy educational track record before he was hired by Connally ISD. The suit contends Simpson was fired as an assistant principal at Corsicana ISD “for engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a female student.” After that, the lawsuit alleges, he was fired by Ennis ISD officials “for engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student and for having an affair with another school administrator.”

The Texas Education Association suspended his teaching certification for a year, but it was reinstated in 2017, according to the lawsuit.

After getting his teacher’s certification back, Simpson signed a teaching contract with Mexia ISD. “But shortly thereafter, the Mexia ISD asked him to resign and the district paid him for the year but made him leave. He then went to work at Connally ISD as an assistant principal at the Connally Junior High School.”

In May 2018, a counselor reported to the school HR director that Simpson had been sending her inappropriate messages, the lawsuit alleges. The woman resigned and went to work at another school district.

That same month, Simpson “began sending nude pictures of himself and his wife” to Stewart, the suit claims.

“And although Amanda Stewart sent John Simpson a message and asked him to stop, the messages continued,” the suit alleges. “At one point, John Simpson sent a very graphic video of him and his wife having sex to Amanda Stewart.”

Biezenski complained about the harassing messages to Brown on May 22, 2018, and recorded the conversation, the lawsuit contends. He sent an email to Brown the following day that described the contents of their meeting.

“On May 23, 2018, Brian Biezenski was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building by campus police as retaliation for reporting the sexual harassment of Amanda Stewart,” according to the lawsuit. “When the 2018-2019 school year resumed after summer break, so did the sexual harassment by John Simpson. The message continued along with the pictures.”

On Nov. 1, 2018, the lawsuit alleges Simpson came to Stewart’s class while lessons were in progress and sent nude pictures and inappropriate messages while she was trying to teach.

The next day, Simpson asked Stewart to come to the bathroom with him, the lawsuit alleges.

“In December 2018, Amanda Stewart’s 14 plus year relationship with her boyfriend ended as a result of this whole ordeal she endured at Connally ISD Junior High School,” according to the lawsuit. “Both plaintiffs Amanda Stewart and Brian Biezenski have suffered, and will continue to suffer, serious mental health problems, including but not limited to, depression, fear, anxieties, inability to function normally in social situation, both in relationships with adults and relationships with peers.”

The lawsuit alleges the conduct of the defendants was “intentional, oppressive, malicious and in wanton disregard of the rights and feelings” of Stewart and Biezenski.

