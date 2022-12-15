F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base

A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort...
A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.(CBS Newspath)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.

The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.

Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

