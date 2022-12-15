GoFundme set up for waitress injured following vehicle crash into Round Rock Restaurant

A Vehicle crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant Saturday evening
A Vehicle crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant Saturday evening(Round Rock PD)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A Round Rock restaurant was closed following a vehicle crashing into the business.

Round Rock Police and Fire department responded at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Gino’s Italian Restaurant at the 1701 block of South Mays Street.

According to police, two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while six people have reported minor injuries.

In a report from CBS Austin, an employee of the restaurant was hit while trying to save a little boy. Money is being raised to help the waitress and her family as the owner and manager Teresa Cottingham told the station.

“Her husband is home helping her and people have just been pouring in with donations. They are coming by and bringing gift cards, they’re sending money on Venmo and even bringing in cash for her to make it all through until she’s up,” Cottingham said.

Her family has started a GoFundme account to help with expenses.

“The adult male driver is cooperating and intoxicated driving is not suspected at this time,” said Round Rock Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

