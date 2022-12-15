Grand Jury: Central Texas deputy justified in using deadly force while responding to mental health call

FILE: Multiple law enforcement agencies responded after the deputy-involved shooting in the 100 block of Inwood Drive near Rockdale, Texas.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Milam County decided sheriff’s deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was justified in using deadly force in self-defense when he fatally shot a man while responding to mental health call on Oct. 19, according to a news release from Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Mark Edward Evers, 64, of Rockdale, was killed after he opened fire on Deputy Ferguson.

Deputy Ferguson, who serves as the sheriff’s office’s mental health deputy, responded to the mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

During the assessment, Evers, the gunman, became uncooperative while showing suicidal tendencies and it was determined that he was in crisis and a danger to himself and others, authorities said.

When Deputy Ferguson tried to take the man for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy.

Deputy Ferguson was struck multiple times and returned fire, fatally striking the gunman.

The Texas Rangers investigated the officer-involved shooting and submitted the results of the investigation to the grand jury.

