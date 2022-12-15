‘It just hurts’: Daughter frustrated Temple cemetery has yet to place memorial marker for veteran father who died a year ago

Tammy Belk paid more than $3,100 in December 2021 for gravesite marker, but the plot is still...
Tammy Belk paid more than $3,100 in December 2021 for gravesite marker, but the plot is still empty.(Madison Herber KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville woman is frustrated a cemetery in Temple has not yet installed the gravesite memorial marker for her veteran father, who died a year ago.

Tammy Belk says her dad, Thomas Pope, was more than just a father and a friend, but also a hero who fought in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He died at the age of 90 after a battle with dementia.

Belk says they chose Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery because she had family that was already buried there. But since his death in December 2021, she has faced complications trying to get a marker for his gravesite.

“Just seeing my daddy, him not being taken care of when everything has been paid for, it just hurts,” Belk explains.

Belk has a folder filled with papers that confirm her purchase of a marble slab to be placed on his grave, and other forms that confirm a donation from the VA of a bronze marker that tells you who Thomas Pope was. Included in those documents is a copy of the more than $3,100 check Belk wrote to the cemetery just days after her father’s death.

“The check was cashed the very next day, December 28th, 2021. And still no gravesite marker,” Belk says.

KWTX reached out to the director at the cemetery, he says manufacturers are still working to catch up due to a covid backlog. Tammy says even if that is the case, there has been little to no communication from the cemetery while she waits.

“I call, no one answers. I leave voice messages. I have a text from back in November saying that it would be taken care of in 10 days and it has been well over 10 days,” Belk explains.

She adds that the doors are always locked during business hours, but the cemetery says that is because they are short staffed and cannot always be on-site. Tammy says she has been patient for as long as she could, but it’s past time that they do right by her father and family.

“I just get upset every time I come out here to see him being disrespected the way he is,” Belk says.

Tammy says they are waiting for a bronze marker donated by the VA and the marble slab they paid for that the bronze plate is installed on top of. The director of the cemetery tells KWTX that he now has all the materials he needs, and plans to install the marker by Friday.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

