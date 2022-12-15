Jury finds Waco man not guilty in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of Bellmead woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged with kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her in a deserted alley was found not guilty of sexual assault Wednesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 5 1/2 hours before acquitting Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr. in the February 2020 sexual assault of a Bellmead woman.

Flowers, 36, a twice-convicted felon and the father of five children, faced a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Despite the acquittal, Flowers will remain in jail because he has pending indictments charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence.

Flowers’ attorney, Darren Obenoskey, said he is pleased with the verdict. “While I don’t fully know what went in to their deliberations, it’s obvious from the length of time they took to reach their verdict that they took their responsibility seriously, and we appreciate that,” Obenoskey said.

A 42-year-old woman testified Wednesday she was walking in the rain after buying a $5 lottery ticket from a convenience store in Bellmead. She said she was walking to her aunt’s home when a man she identified as Flowers stopped and asked her if she wanted a ride. She declined and kept walking. However, she said Flowers hit her in the back of the head, brandished a pistol and forced her into his silver car.

The mother of four said he drove to a dark alley off Herring Avenue and North 12th Street in Waco and forced her at gunpoint to perform a sex act on him. She said she didn’t know Flowers before the incident, but said she grabbed a rag from the car before she fled that he cleaned himself with after assaulting her.

“I was scared. I was terrified,” the woman told the jury.

Waco police later used DNA from the cloth to link Flowers to the assault.

Flowers, who has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and endangering/abandoning a child, testified Wednesday that he had a little time to kill before he had to pick his wife up from work, so he cruised an area and saw the woman on the roadway waving him over.

She said she told him she was looking for a way to make “a little money,” so he invited her into his car and gave her a small sample of methamphetamine. He said the woman told him that was fine, but that she still needed some money “for our session,” which Flowers explained meant money for a sexual encounter.

“I’m not a perfect person,” Flowers told the jury.

He denied he had a gun with him, saying as a convicted felon that would be against the law. He also acknowledged that having illegal drugs also is a felony offense.

He denied he forced her to have sex with him against her will and said it was a consensual encounter.

