Jury finds Waco man not guilty in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of Bellmead woman

Jeffery Wayne Flowers, 36, a twice-convicted felon, was on trial in Waco’s 54th State District...
Jeffery Wayne Flowers, 36, a twice-convicted felon, was on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged with kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her in a deserted alley was found not guilty of sexual assault Wednesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 5 1/2 hours before acquitting Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr. in the February 2020 sexual assault of a Bellmead woman.

Flowers, 36, a twice-convicted felon and the father of five children, faced a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Despite the acquittal, Flowers will remain in jail because he has pending indictments charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence.

Flowers’ attorney, Darren Obenoskey, said he is pleased with the verdict. “While I don’t fully know what went in to their deliberations, it’s obvious from the length of time they took to reach their verdict that they took their responsibility seriously, and we appreciate that,” Obenoskey said.

A 42-year-old woman testified Wednesday she was walking in the rain after buying a $5 lottery ticket from a convenience store in Bellmead. She said she was walking to her aunt’s home when a man she identified as Flowers stopped and asked her if she wanted a ride. She declined and kept walking. However, she said Flowers hit her in the back of the head, brandished a pistol and forced her into his silver car.

The mother of four said he drove to a dark alley off Herring Avenue and North 12th Street in Waco and forced her at gunpoint to perform a sex act on him. She said she didn’t know Flowers before the incident, but said she grabbed a rag from the car before she fled that he cleaned himself with after assaulting her.

“I was scared. I was terrified,” the woman told the jury.

Waco police later used DNA from the cloth to link Flowers to the assault.

Flowers, who has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and endangering/abandoning a child, testified Wednesday that he had a little time to kill before he had to pick his wife up from work, so he cruised an area and saw the woman on the roadway waving him over.

She said she told him she was looking for a way to make “a little money,” so he invited her into his car and gave her a small sample of methamphetamine. He said the woman told him that was fine, but that she still needed some money “for our session,” which Flowers explained meant money for a sexual encounter.

“I’m not a perfect person,” Flowers told the jury.

He denied he had a gun with him, saying as a convicted felon that would be against the law. He also acknowledged that having illegal drugs also is a felony offense.

He denied he forced her to have sex with him against her will and said it was a consensual encounter.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Connally ISD
Ex-Connally ISD teacher alleging sexual harassment files suit against district, school officials
Christoper Ray Grider, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in...
Central Texas man charged in Capitol insurrection takes stand in his own defense
Health experts gives tips in case you find empty medicine shelves
Health experts give tips in case you find empty medicine shelves
Salvation Army gift bags
Salvation Army needs volunteers to help fill and distribute gift bags