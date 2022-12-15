Killeen man charged in sexual assault of woman in car’s backseat during party in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 60-year-old Killeen man who police allege sexually assaulted a woman in the back seat of a car at a party in July was arrested Wednesday on a sexual assault charge.

Carlos Derell Collins was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting $10,000 bond on the second-degree felony charge.

According to arrest records, a woman reported to Waco police on July 10 that she was sexually assaulted in a car at a party in the 3900 block of Kendall Lane.

Police said the woman admitted that she was “highly intoxicated,” so her fiancé helped walk her to their car so she could rest.

The woman said she went to sleep in the back seat of the car and was awakened by someone putting his hands on her hips and pushing aside her bathing suit.

She said she initially thought her fiancé had returned to the car and had initiated sex with her.

However, after the man spoke, she said she realized it was Collins, a relative of the person throwing the party, the affidavit alleges.

She told police she started crying and told Collins to go get her fiancé. She reported she tried to pull away from him but said Collins continued to assault her, according to the arrest affidavit.

“The victim reported that she was very upset by this, she felt ‘empty,’ and she did not consent to” the encounter, the affidavit states.

The woman reported the assault to her sister and to her fiancé, who told police that Collins asked him at the party where he had parked his car that night, the affidavit alleges.

Waco police obtained a search warrant for a DNA sample from Collins, which police reported linked Collins to the alleged assault.

