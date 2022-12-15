Lott mobile home destroyed by early morning fire

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments responded to a house fire in Lott early Thursday morning, leaving the mobile home at a total loss, according to officials.

Lott Fire Captain, Tracey Miller, said the homeowner was in the home when the fire ignited but escaped safely. Miller said the homeowner is still searching for his dog.

Lott Volunteer Fire Department, Rosebud and Chilton responded to the fire at the 800 block of E. Falls St. in Lott around 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

