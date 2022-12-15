Lott mobile home destroyed by early morning fire

House fire in Lott
House fire in Lott(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments responded to a house fire in Lott early Thursday morning, leaving the mobile home at a total loss, according to officials.

Lott Fire Captain, Tracey Miller, said the homeowner was in the home when the fire ignited but escaped safely. Miller said the homeowner is still searching for his dog.

Lott Volunteer Fire Department, Rosebud and Chilton responded to the fire at the 800 block of E. Falls St. in Lott around 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco
Kenneth Casey McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham
Alleged porch pirates busted in College Station after witness calls police, follows suspects

Latest News

Tammy Belk paid $3,100 to Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery for a marble slab and still haven't...
Daughter frustrated after paying for veteran father's gravesite marker that hasn't been placed a year later
Tammy Belk says she paid $3,100 in December 2021 for her veteran father's gravesite marker and...
Daughter frustrated with Temple cemetery after waiting year for gravesite marker for veteran father
Mart
Mart falls to Albany in 2A Division II state championship
review time
Swing and a Miss: The Callisto Protocol Review