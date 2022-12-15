Mart falls to Albany in 2A Division II state championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After falling in the semifinal round a year ago, the Mart Panthers earned their way back to AT&T Stadium for the Class 2A D2 State Championship.

After putting together a perfect regular season followed by a playoff run that saw Mart outscore its opponents 299 to 41 in five games, the Panthers were a win over Albany away from claiming the State Title.

It was a rocky start for the Panthers, who fell behind 7-0 early and found themselves chasing Albany for the rest of the first half.

Mart would tie the game at seven and then again at fourteen, but Albany was able to find the endzone twice late in the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead over Mart into halftime.

Albany tacked onto their tally in the second half and proved to be too much for the Panthers. Mart falls in the state title game and finishes the 2022 season with a 15-1 record.

