Mart falls to Albany in 2A Division II state championship

Mart
Mart(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams and Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After falling in the semifinal round a year ago, the Mart Panthers earned their way back to AT&T Stadium for the Class 2A D2 State Championship.

After putting together a perfect regular season followed by a playoff run that saw Mart outscore its opponents 299 to 41 in five games, the Panthers were a win over Albany away from claiming the State Title.

It was a rocky start for the Panthers, who fell behind 7-0 early and found themselves chasing Albany for the rest of the first half.

Mart would tie the game at seven and then again at fourteen, but Albany was able to find the endzone twice late in the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead over Mart into halftime.

Albany tacked onto their tally in the second half and proved to be too much for the Panthers. Mart falls in the state title game and finishes the 2022 season with a 15-1 record.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Abbott High School football
Abbott falls to Westbrook in 1A Six-Man Division 1 state championship
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen directs her team during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Baylor Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen reacts to liberation of Brittney Griner
Nicki Collen reacts to Brittney Griner's return home
Nicki Collen
Baylor Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen reacts to liberation of Brittney Griner