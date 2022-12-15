Temple nurse files suit against VA, claims she is forced to perform abortions despite religious objection

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Stephanie Carter, a U.S. Army veteran and nurse practitioner, is suing U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming the decision to offer abortion services to veterans violated her religious beliefs and has left her facing a “crisis of conscience” every day.

Carter, who works at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center in Temple, Texas, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Waco.

A trigger law banning abortions went into effect in Texas soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe V. Wade decision, allowing states to set their own abortion laws. Performing an abortion in Texas is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison. The law provides limited exceptions in cases when the procedure would save the life of the mother.

The complaint states Carter is a “Christian who views her nursing work as a calling” and that she “relished the opportunity to serve her fellow veterans as a nurse practitioner.”

“All of that suddenly changed on September 9, 2022″ when the VA published an Interim Final Rule that announced it would “immediately” begin providing a wide range of abortion services for veterans, the complaint states.

The rule states “abortion is essential health care,” abortion counseling is “a responsibility of the provider,” abortion services are a “Federal duty” for VA employees, and that abortion services will be offered “just as counseling is offered or covered by VA regarding any other health care decision.”

“Because of her religious beliefs, Ms. Carter cannot perform, prescribe, or counsel for abortions, or work in a facility that performs abortion services for reasons other than to save the life of the mother, because, in her view, unborn babies are created in the image of God and should be protected,” the complaint states.

The VA’s decision forced Carter to choose between her job and her religious convictions, the lawsuit claims, alleging Carter twice requested religious accommodations from participating in abortion services but “was told by her supervisor that there was no process in place for the VA to consider her requests.”

The lawsuit is only targeting the policy at the VA facility in Temple, Texas, not nationally, according to CNN.

“The Temple VA facility is under the jurisdiction of both the federal government and the State of Texas,” the lawsuit claims, “Because abortions are prohibited in Texas, for reasons other than to save the life of the mother, Ms. Carter could face a felony conviction, steep civil penalties, and loss of her nursing license if she engages in the breadth of abortion services required by the Rule.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs told CNN it cannot officially comment on the lawsuit, but maintains it does allow employees to opt out of providing certain services based on their religious beliefs.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.