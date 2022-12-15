Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting was reported at about 1:50 p.m. in the 800 block of South 12th Street.

Police said the wounded man was conscious and talking as he was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. The scene is active and the incident remains under investigation.

