Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting was reported at about 1:50 p.m. in the 800 block of South 12th Street.
Police said the wounded man was conscious and talking as he was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. The scene is active and the incident remains under investigation.
COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.