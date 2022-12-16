Car break-ins are decreasing in frequency yet still prevalent, according to Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone wants something shiny and new around the holiday season but taking from others is never the way to go.

Just ask this one Temple man who wishes to remain anonymous.

Someone smashed in his back windshield and stole his work tools that help him make a living.

“They used a rock to break my back windshield. I work in HVAC so they took my tool bag and gauges that were on the seat. They also popped two of my tires,” said the Temple resident.

He says he filed a report with the Temple Police Department as soon as he saw the damage.

“We make contact with the vehicle owner and ask them the timeframe they last saw their vehicle secured. From that we can get a timeframe of when the incident happened,” TPD Officer Cody Close said.

“I didn’t see it happen but after talking with neighbors, we think sometime around six or six thirty in the morning is when it happened,” said the Temple resident.

After that, investigators look for prints or clues that can link them to the person who committed the crime.

“It’s really opened my eyes to how cruel this world can be. I have no clue who it could be--i think they just saw my tools and decided to break in,” said the Temple resident.

So far in 2022, Temple PD has received 227 car break-in reports.

There have been 47 car break-in reports since Oct. 15, 2022.

“Thieves are looking for money, credit cards, weapons. During the holiday’s they’re looking for new gifts that have just been purchased that are being kept in the car to maybe hide them from kids,” said Officer Close.

Unloading your vehicle before you lock it won’t prevent a break-in, completely, but it’s a great first step in protecting yourself and your belongings.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.