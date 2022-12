WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda reflected on his memories with Mike Leach in a room full of Baylor football fans on Thursday night.

Here’s everything Dave Aranda said about Mike Leach tonight.



Aranda was Leach’s driver for recruiting trips as a GA. He paints a bit of a picture, but you can really only imagine what those road trip conversations were like. pic.twitter.com/CSuoG8ZAzK — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 16, 2022

Aranda was a graduate assistant early in his career when Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech.

Dave Aranda said he talked with Mike Leach last week on the phone, and Coach Leach was reminiscing on times when Aranda was his GA in Lubbock. — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 16, 2022

