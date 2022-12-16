Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas(Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple.

“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.

“We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.”

Meta announced March 31 that it was planning to invest $800 million in Temple to create a Hyperscale Data Center.

The approximately 900,000 square foot facility would be located on 393 acres off NW H K Dodgen Loop and Industrial Boulevard, and support around 100 operation jobs in the community.

According to a post on Facebook at the time of the initial announcement, Temple stood out as an “outstanding location” for a number of reasons, including good access to infrastructure and renewable energy, a strong talent pool, and great community partners.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Waco ISD board to debate safety concerns over new school designs at meeting Thursday night
Waco ISD Board Meeting debates safety of designs
Waco ISD board to debate safety concerns over new school designs at meeting Thursday night
Waco ISD board to debate safety concerns over new school designs at meeting Thursday night
FILE: Multiple law enforcement agencies responded after the deputy-involved shooting in the...
Grand Jury: Central Texas deputy justified in using deadly force while responding to mental health call