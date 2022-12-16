Falls County man accused of failing to provide shelter to dogs and sheep surrenders animals, arrested on animal cruelty charge

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man who agreed to surrender four dogs and a sheep that were seized last week in an animal cruelty investigation was arrested Friday after a hearing in Marlin.

Kyle Taylor remains free on a personal recognizance bond after his arrest on a state jail felony cruelty to non-livestock animals charge.

Taylor, 33, agreed to allow the animal rescue group Cribs for Canines to take custody of the animals in an agreement with the Falls County District Attorney’s Office.

Ken Rolston, Taylor’s attorney, declined comment on Taylor’s case Friday.

Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam said Taylor agreed to relinquish custody of the animals to the rescue group in a settlement before a hearing in Falls County Justice of the Peace Kaylah Rosas’ court. Gilliam said the complaint against Taylor alleges he failed to provide proper shelter for the animals.

Officers from the Texas Game Warden’s Office and the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, along with the rescue group, seized the animals last week from a home in Otto off Farm-to-Market Road 1240 in northern Falls County.

Michelle Ann, president of Cribs for Canines and Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets, told KWTX that there was evidence of deceased animals on the property.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said an investigation was launched after complaints about the animals from neighbors. Taylor also has an outstanding warrant from Burleson County charging him with theft of property, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

