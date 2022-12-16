Franklin gets last second field goal and beats Brock 17-14
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (16-0) successfully defended their 2021 state title following a 17-14 win over Brock (11-5) Thursday night at AT&T Stadium to claim the Class 3A Division I State Championship.
The win extending Franklin’s winning streak to 32 games.
With the game tied at 14, Franklin answers with a championship drive late in the 4th quarter. After converting a 4th and 2, Lions get a 20 yard field goal from Cory Lowry with :03 seconds left to win their second straight state championship 17-14.
Jayden Jackson was named the 3A Division 1 State Championship Game Offensive Most Valuable Player while Fragiel Owens was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player.
