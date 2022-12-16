Good News Friday: December 16, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD and the Dunbar Jr./Sr. Class of 1965 are honoring the legacy of former students with a monument. A granite bench featuring the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians of the school from 1952 to 1968 was recently installed outside of the entrance to Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.

Congratulations to the Copperas Cove High School Texas Association of Future Educators. Students who competed in the Area 3 TAFE contest where 8 students competing in 7 events qualified to advance to the state competition! TAFE is under the advisement of teachers Theresa Morgan and Melissa Young.

The Texas National Guard will distribute toys to more than 600 students at House Creek Elementary just in time for the holidays this morning at 9 a.m.

The Killeen ISD Police Department made a special “Blue Elf” delivery Tuesday to benefit families in the KISD HARP and foster care programs. A total of 364 new unwrapped toys were collected and donated!

We want to wish a wonderful Belated Birthday to Carlene Holt. She is from Point Enterprise, TX, just outside of Mexia. Carlene also really cares about her sister Flodell “Doodle” Gunn. Doodle is 101 years old and is from Mexia.

Ellison High School held a signing ceremony for Brendan Betts. The standout Eagle will soon become a Baylor bear. He says he’s excited about this opportunity to play power five football so close to home. But Betts says he still can’t believe this opportunity is real.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.