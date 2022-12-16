Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman who state and local investigators say conspired with at least four others to smuggle illegal contraband into the McLennan County Jail through the pages of drug-soaked puzzle books and Bible study pamphlets was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Four men named as alleged co-conspirators in the indictment against Kato also were indicted Thursday. However, those indictments were returned under seal because the men, who all are in custody, have not been arrested on those specific offenses.

The indictment against Kato alleges she collaborated with the men in an elaborate scheme to unlawfully manufacture, deliver, dispense or distribute a controlled substance or dangerous drug, synthetic cannabinoids, in the amount of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, in the McLennan County Jail and/or the Texas prison system.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by an investigator with the prison system’s Office of Inspector General, Kato and a recent parolee serving time in the county jail can be heard on recorded jail telephone calls discussing how to smuggle drugs into the jail and how they were going to divide the proceeds from the illegal drug sales.

The man, who is being held in the county jail on parole violation, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault on a public servant and criminal mischief charges, has been heard on several occasions saying he wants to accept a plea on his current charges “so he can return to the Texas Department of criminal justice and continue his business (introduction of contraband to correctional facilities) at a TDCJ facility,” according the search warrant affidavit.

Investigators listened to a recorded phone call between Kato and a county jail inmate in which Kato said she is “running her sheets.” The affidavit explains that is slang for paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoids. The investigator says the illegal substance has been detected on pages of a Sudoku book and an eight-page Bible study pamphlet mailed to jail and prison inmates.

The McLennan County Jail main room intercepted the Bible study pamphlet addressed to a county jail inmate in February, the affidavit states.

