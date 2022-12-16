Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin announces retirement

Devlin says he will now serve as assistant city manager
Jim Devlin
Jim Devlin(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - City of Hewitt Chief of Police Jim Devlin announced he is retiring from law enforcement to accept a position as the assistant city manager with the central Texas municipality.

“Well, I guess it’s official. After 28 years in Law Enforcement - the last 12 as Chief in Hewitt - I will be retiring from law enforcement and accepting the role as Assistant City Manager for Hewitt, Texas beginning Jan. 1, 2023,” Devlin said in a social media post.

“It has been a fantastic career and I am excited for the transition. I cannot even begin to thank those that have mentored me over the years, my family, my awesome staff (Without all of you I would have never succeeded), the countless officers I have trained, friends that I have made, and those that have allowed me to shape this outstanding organization.”

Devlin thanked the city’s staff and the community for believing in him and allowing him to serve. “I am beyond humbled to take on this new role. I want to thank all of you who have stuck with me through this journey and I look forward to the future,” he said.

