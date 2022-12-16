NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults

After more than a month of investigating, police say a person of interest was again caught on camera Friday morning.
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have shared new surveillance video of a person they believe may be related to their November sexual assault investigations.

Police received a call Friday afternoon after a person in the residential area near Northgate saw a suspicious person on their home security camera. A person wearing a blue hooded jacket, light-colored gloves, and black pants is seen on their porch just before 5:30 a.m. Police say this could be the person related to the two sexual assault investigations in the same area.

Police are asking anyone in the area between South College Avenue and Wellborn Road, south of West Villa Maria Road, to check any security cameras they may have between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The sexual assaults under investigation happened the first weekend of November in the area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. At that time, surveillance video was shared with police that showed a person dressed in all black attempting to open the side door of a home. Since then, police have not shared much progress in the investigation.

Once again, police are reminding residents to remain vigilant and lock their doors and windows to their residences.

