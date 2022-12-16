Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:

Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73.

According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility.

Some of the hot food was not held hot enough.

One of the employees didn’t have a food handler’s certificate.

In fact, the facility did not have a valid permit among other violations.

________________

Snowflake Donuts & Justin’s Pizza at 315 North Lacy Drive in Lacy Lakeview failed a recent inspection with a 76.

According to the food safety worker, there was an open container of apple filling and flour exposed under the prep table.

The inspector also spotted a dirty knife and utensils.

There were missing dates on the cheese, chicken breast, sausage, hamburger meat, and bacon.

There were also missing labels on some spices.

Most of the kitchen equipment and fixtures needed cleaning.

___________________

Sonic Drive-In at 3923 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 82.

According to the food safety worker’s report, there were black specs inside the ice, and a black substance inside the ice machine.

There was old food debris and slime on the sink drain boards at the beverage station and a slew of other violations.

By the way, all of these places needed a re-inspection.

__________________

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Chicken Salad Chick at 1505 Hewitt Drive in Waco.

This is not your mom’s chicken salad.

Savory and sweet. There’s a ranch blend, bar-b-q, some fruit and nutty, or even spicy blends of chicken salad.

You can get it on bread or by itself. Check it out.

Also, if you have some time check out its website. It gives a little history on how the “Classic Carol” or the “Fancy Nancy” among others got their names.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.