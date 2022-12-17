Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot

Police officers were responding to a disturbance when they heard the shots and found the victim.
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center on Texas Avenue in Bryan.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.

One witness said the victim was on Dunn Street when he was hit and then walked over into the parking lot of the shopping center near Babylon Cafe and yelled he had been shot.

Police provided medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital.

Sources tell KBTX the victim was a man in his early 20s.

An employee of another nearby business tells KBTX that Babylon Cafe stays open late and there was a large crowd gathered outside this morning when the shooting happened. It’s unclear if the victim of the shooting was a patron of the business.

Police say at this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

