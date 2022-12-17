Chilly weekend but coldest air of the season arrives late next week

The sun will come out... today! Sunshine takes over Central Texas giving us a nice, December day with highs in the low to mid 50s. It’s cool, but it’s manageable and almost where our highs should be this time of year. We are just cooler than normal by a few degrees. We enjoy dry weather the rest of the weekend with temperatures dropping tomorrow morning below freezing and Sunday afternoon back in the low to mid 50s.

The next storm system approaches late tomorrow, from the west, and brings us a likelihood of scattered rain on Monday. We won’t see rain Sunday, but the clouds are indicative of our next chance for rain arriving Monday. With limited moisture to work with, we expect to see scattered, light rain on Monday. It won’t be an all day rain event, but off-and-on showers are expected for much of the day until the storm system clears. It could be damp at times with rain totals expected to be about 1/4″ to 1/2″ - with the highest totals along and east of I-35.

CHRISTMAS COLD SNAP

An Arctic cold front comes just before the holiday bringing temperatures down by the end of next week. The extreme cold air and main dynamics for any snow/winter weather will be in the Eastern portion of the nation. The coldest weather settles in on Friday morning with temperatures down into the teens.

Friday’s record low is -4° and the record lowest high is 24° both set in 1989, so we are not breaking records with this cold snap. The -4° record low temperature is also the coldest temperature ever recorded in Waco so it’s a very low bar to reach and we won’t get there. Either way though, it’s going to be very, very cold late next week.

