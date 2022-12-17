Fire destroys mobile home in Groesbeck, leaves family of 8 homeless days before Christmas

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight is homeless after a breaker box overheated and ignited a blaze that destroyed their home.

Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.

Pictures are all that are left behind from Kristy Barrow’s trailer home, which she has called home since she was four years old.

“My favorite memory is going hunting with my dad. I remember moving the coffee tables, dancing around the living room and just having fun,” said Barrow.

Barrow reflects on her memories after a breaker box overheated which burned her home to the ground last Thursday.

“It just breaks my heart. There’s so many memories here, good and bad. There’s nothing left.”

She and her children continue to sort through what’s left.

Barrow’s husband, her parents, and four kids ages eight through 11 through lived there as well.

Barrows said it took firefighters six hours to fight the flame of the trailer that’s been there since the 1960s.

“A lot of it is original. We just did minor stuff along the way,” Barrow said she’s thankful that everyone is still here, and no one was hurt, “I’m just grateful that everyone is still here and alive.”

Barrow said if it wasn’t for the Groesbeck community pitching in, the only clothes they would have are the ones on their backs.

“Thank you very much for helping us and I couldn’t do it without you guys. I’m really blessed to have such a good community of people,” said Barrow.

Barrow said the family is focusing on getting a new home and starting over.

You can help by donating to the family’s GoFundMe link.

