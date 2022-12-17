‘I must be the luckiest woman ever’: Central Texas mom shares the joy her daughter gives her in heartwarming videos

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter, Madi, who has Down syndrome, running out of school every day to embrace her at the end of a long sidewalk.

Julie Potts says the joy she gets from the excitement Madi shows to see her each day is unexplainable.

“I can’t think of a better way to end my day than everyday her running up to me, and just so happy, and full of joy and love, and I must be the luckiest woman ever,” Julie said.

Madi is a Junior at Midway High School who loves to dance and is involved with Special Olympics. She participates in bowling, track, powerlifting, bocce ball and basketball.

Madi’s known for her smile and joy that radiates in everything she does, including racing out of school with her arms spread wide for her mom.

Judy Potts and her daughter Madi (Courtesy Photos)

When Julie asked Madi why she does it, her answer was simple.

“Because I love you, mom,” Madi smiled pressing her cheek next to Julie’s.

Julie said Madi has been running to give her hugs since she could walk.

As she’s gotten older, she’s thankful Madi’s excitement to be with her hasn’t waned, especially, considering the amount of time they spend together.

“I know as most moms do, we revolve our whole worlds around our kids and rarely do I get much time alone,” Julie said.

“I spend most of my time with her which I wouldn’t change it for the world but because of that you would think she’d get tired of me or sick of being around me and her being so happy to see me everyday, it’s almost like a relief.

“I must be doing something right.”

