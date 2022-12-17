‘I must be the luckiest woman ever’: Central Texas mom shares the joy her daughter gives her in heartwarming videos

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter, Madi, who has Down syndrome, running out of school every day to embrace her at the end of a long sidewalk.

Julie Potts says the joy she gets from the excitement Madi shows to see her each day is unexplainable.

“I can’t think of a better way to end my day than everyday her running up to me, and just so happy, and full of joy and love, and I must be the luckiest woman ever,” Julie said.

Madi is a Junior at Midway High School who loves to dance and is involved with Special Olympics. She participates in bowling, track, powerlifting, bocce ball and basketball.

Madi’s known for her smile and joy that radiates in everything she does, including racing out of school with her arms spread wide for her mom.

Judy Potts and her daughter Madi
Judy Potts and her daughter Madi(Courtesy Photos)

When Julie asked Madi why she does it, her answer was simple.

“Because I love you, mom,” Madi smiled pressing her cheek next to Julie’s.

Julie said Madi has been running to give her hugs since she could walk.

As she’s gotten older, she’s thankful Madi’s excitement to be with her hasn’t waned, especially, considering the amount of time they spend together.

“I know as most moms do, we revolve our whole worlds around our kids and rarely do I get much time alone,” Julie said. 

“I spend most of my time with her which I wouldn’t change it for the world but because of that you would think she’d get tired of me or sick of being around me and her being so happy to see me everyday, it’s almost like a relief.

“I must be doing something right.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco

Latest News

Madi
Tell Me Something Good: 12.16.22
A family of eight’s home in Groesbeck is gone after a breaker box overheated and started a fire.
Fire destroys mobile home in Groesbeck, leaves family of 8 homeless days before Christmas
A family of eight’s home in Groesbeck is gone after a breaker box overheated and started a fire.
Groesbeck family trailer home of eight torches before the holidays
Earthquake in Midland
5.3 magnitude earthquake North of Midland