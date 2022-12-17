Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

