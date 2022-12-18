Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating porch pirate

Bell County officials searching for porch pirate
Bell County officials searching for porch pirate(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a male who stole packages off the porch of a residence.

They are asking that anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest to give Investigator Gowan a call at 254-933-5442.

The department says that “Porch Piracy” is a felony offense in the state of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

fastcast sunset lake
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
(File)
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
Waco plumbers offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
fastcast sun and clouds partly cloudy skies
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast