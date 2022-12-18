Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating porch pirate
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a male who stole packages off the porch of a residence.
They are asking that anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest to give Investigator Gowan a call at 254-933-5442.
The department says that “Porch Piracy” is a felony offense in the state of Texas.
