Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating porch pirate

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a male who stole packages off the porch of a residence.

They are asking that anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest to give Investigator Gowan a call at 254-933-5442.

The department says that “Porch Piracy” is a felony offense in the state of Texas.

