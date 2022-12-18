Dulles Airport bone to pick with Virginia woman who traveled to Kenya

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST
STERLING, Va. (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists recently discovered bones in the baggage of a Virginia woman at Washington Dulles International Airport.

CBP agriculture specialists discovered bones on Nov. 10 that the Fauquier County, Va., woman admitted were giraffe and zebra bones she found in Kenya and kept as souvenirs.

CBP detained the bones and checked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) inspectors on admissibility.

According to CBP, SFWS inspectors reported on Nov. 17 that the bones violated provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and the Lacey Act. USFWS directed CBP to seize the bones.

The woman, whose name CBP is not releasing because she was not criminally charged, was initially referred to a secondary agriculture examination for declaring that she possessed a small Acacia tree twig.

She then amended her declaration to include the bones after CBP agriculture specialists x-rayed her baggage and discovered an anomaly. The Acacia tree twig was admissible. CBP released the woman after agriculture specialists detained the bones.

“I can appreciate travelers wanting to keep souvenirs of their vacations, but those souvenirs could violate United States or international law, or potentially expose our families, pets or our nation’s agriculture industries to serious animal or plant diseases,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection, and they inspect tens of thousands of international air passengers, and air and sea cargoes being imported to the United States.

