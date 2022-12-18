Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 7:41 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark.

Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of E 47th Street in Texarkana. The car sped away as the officer at the scene approached, say officials with Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The officer sped after the car, which was going about 133 mph. The suspects in the Malibu then began throwing the stolen items out of the window.

According to officials, the suspects were finally stopped at the intersection of Tall Oaks and Water Oak streets, and all five women in the car were arrested.

The arrested suspects are as follows:

  • Kyshawn Winston, 23
  • Deja Hunter, 22
  • Kayla Jones, 21
  • Romekia Robinson, 21
  • Marquina Capers, 23
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty(Texarkana Ark. Police Department)

They’re all from Shreveport, La.

The suspects’ car was searched, and a gun was found, as well as the items from the Ulta Beauty store. The items were valued at $6,000, say Texarkana Arkansas PD.

The arrested suspects were transported and booked into the Miller County Jail, where they are awaiting their court appearance.

The total charges between the five suspects consisted of fleeing by vehicle, theft by receiving with a value greater than $5,000, tampering with evidence, obstructing governmental operations, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

residential structure fire in Nolanville
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
James Solis Jr. and Jordan Canedo
Texas families devastated after teens killed by hit-and-run driver while Christmas shopping
FILE
Zimmerman Law Firm offering free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in Waco on New Year’s
Gingerbread-inspired holiday light display in McGregor
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread-inspired display lights up McGregor in more ways than one
McGregor Gingerbread-inspired display lights up the city in many ways
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread Christmas display lights up McGregor in more ways than one