Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse.

A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken and reported in October from the TruFit Gym at the 902 block at W. Central Texas Expressway.

The unknown suspect used the debit credit card to make a purchase at the Quick Trip Convenience Store at the 3806 block on E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

The unknown suspect used the debit credit card to make a purchase at the Quick Trip Convenience Store at the 3806 block on E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. (Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.