Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

Suspect seen at Quick Trip in Killeen
Suspect seen at Quick Trip in Killeen(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse.

A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken and reported in October from the TruFit Gym at the 902 block at W. Central Texas Expressway. 

The unknown suspect used the debit credit card to make a purchase at the Quick Trip Convenience Store at the 3806 block on E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

The unknown suspect used the debit credit card to make a purchase at the Quick Trip Convenience...
The unknown suspect used the debit credit card to make a purchase at the Quick Trip Convenience Store at the 3806 block on E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.  All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

ERCOT issues a statement
ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches
Jo Ann Johnson sits for a portrait on the bed that once belonged to her grandson, Bishop Evans,...
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Jake Neidert is legislative director for state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.
Texas GOP lawmaker hires Christian nationalist who called for drag show attendees to be executed
Temple Police squad car
Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident