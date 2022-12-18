Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery

Temple Police squad car
Temple Police squad car(KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.

The suspect is between 5′11″ and 6′ feet tall, was wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie with a purple logo that has a “V” incorporated in it.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information to give them a call at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.

