Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence and vehicle from being shot.

According to the Temple Police Department, officers did not locate a victim and no injuries have been reported.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

