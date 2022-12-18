Volunteers lay hundreds of wreaths for veterans in Killeen for Wreaths Across America Day

The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers Club put on the Killeen event in honor of the national “Wreaths...
The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers Club put on the Killeen event in honor of the national “Wreaths Across America Day.”(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The third Saturday in December marks “Wreaths Across America Day” which commemorates the fallen who made the greatest sacrifice. Locally, volunteers laid hundreds of wreaths on veteran gravestones at the Killeen Cemetery.

Volunteers like Eileen Walcik and Joseph Eyre helped lay the wreaths there.

“I think the most important thing is to recognize the service of these men and women,” Walcik said. “We want to recognize the service that they have given to secure our freedoms here and abroad.”

The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers Club put on the Killeen event in honor of the national “Wreaths Across America Day.” The beautiful live balsam wreaths are shipped in from the organization Wreaths Across America in Maine.

Killeen organizer Terry Sateren said donations collected throughout the year all go toward purchasing the wreaths.

“I was anticipating receiving 32 boxes, but the Wreaths Across America organization has a general fund of excess boxes of wreaths,” he said. “They sent us an additional 44 boxes, which surprised us and was very welcome.”

Forty-four boxes was enough wreaths for around 600 veterans. But, the cemetery houses over 1,600 veteran grave makers.

“We need more wreaths for next year,” volunteer Eyre said. “If we could get more donations, we could have more wreaths.”

Organizer Sateren has a goal to raise enough money for a wreath for every veteran next year.

“If we get 1,600 we’ll cover 1,600,” he said. “If we get 500 we’ll cover 500. We do the best we can with what we get.”

All donations collected now by the Bass Anglers Club through Jan. 15 will be matched by the organization Wreaths Across America.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, on...
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

fastcast partly cloudy mix of sun and clouds blue skies
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Temple Police squad car
Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery
Game Awards, Microsoft sued by FTC, and a broken Pokemon game.
Why Microsoft isn’t the Underdog and Let’s Talk About the Game Awards! (The Uplink Ep. 28)
Bell County officials searching for porch pirate
Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating porch pirate