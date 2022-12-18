Volunteers lay hundreds of wreaths for veterans in Killeen for Wreaths Across America Day

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The third Saturday in December marks “Wreaths Across America Day” which commemorates the fallen who made the greatest sacrifice. Locally, volunteers laid hundreds of wreaths on veteran gravestones at the Killeen Cemetery.

Volunteers like Eileen Walcik and Joseph Eyre helped lay the wreaths there.

“I think the most important thing is to recognize the service of these men and women,” Walcik said. “We want to recognize the service that they have given to secure our freedoms here and abroad.”

The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers Club put on the Killeen event in honor of the national “Wreaths Across America Day.” The beautiful live balsam wreaths are shipped in from the organization Wreaths Across America in Maine.

Killeen organizer Terry Sateren said donations collected throughout the year all go toward purchasing the wreaths.

“I was anticipating receiving 32 boxes, but the Wreaths Across America organization has a general fund of excess boxes of wreaths,” he said. “They sent us an additional 44 boxes, which surprised us and was very welcome.”

Forty-four boxes was enough wreaths for around 600 veterans. But, the cemetery houses over 1,600 veteran grave makers.

“We need more wreaths for next year,” volunteer Eyre said. “If we could get more donations, we could have more wreaths.”

Organizer Sateren has a goal to raise enough money for a wreath for every veteran next year.

“If we get 1,600 we’ll cover 1,600,” he said. “If we get 500 we’ll cover 500. We do the best we can with what we get.”

All donations collected now by the Bass Anglers Club through Jan. 15 will be matched by the organization Wreaths Across America.

