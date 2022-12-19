An Arctic cold front brings dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills to Central Texas Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An exceptionally cold air mass is slated to move into the United States this week and will send Central Texas’ temperatures plunging to the lowest values seen in December since 1990. This cold front will NOT bring us a repeat of the winter storm that crippled Texas in February 2021, but dangerously cold weather is expected to linger into the beginning of Christmas weekend.

How cold will it get?

We’ve been tracking this cold front for the better part of a week now and we’re finally getting enough model data in to say that it is going to turn exceptionally cold.

A blast of cold air surges through Texas Thursday. No one in the state will be immune from this cold blast! (KWTX)

Thursday’s front will likely shave off around 40° from our temperatures in less than 24 hours. Thursday’s front arrives during the morning and midday hours. We’ll likely start out the day Thursday in the low-to-mid 40s and then warm into at least the low 50s before the bottom completely falls out. Temperatures should drop around 20° within three hours of the frontal passage and we’ll likely see near-freezing temperatures by 3 PM area wide.

The door to the Arctic is wide open behind the front and strong north winds will pull the frigid air in causing temperatures to settle around 10° Friday morning. Some spots may be warmer or cooler, but we’ll all likely even out, with sunshine, in the mid-to-upper 20s for highs Friday.

Friday will be the coldest day from this Arctic air invasion. Although temperatures will dip close to or even below 10°, it won't set a record! (KWTX)

Friday is expected to be the coldest day with this Arctic air outbreak. High temperatures across the board will stay in the 20s with sunshine! (KWTX)

Although we’ll climb back above freezing by Saturday afternoon, we’re keeping sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast every morning from Friday through at least next Monday. Afternoon highs will be warmer with the abundance of sunshine overhead, but we’re only forecasting one day of sub-freezing highs and not over a week like we saw from February 2021′s storm.

High temperatures Thursday will likely warm into the 50s and maybe even the 60s ahead of the midday cold front. When the front arrives, temperatures will drop sharply and remain cold for a while! (KWTX)

Despite the forthcoming Arctic air dropping temperatures nearly 30° below average, we may not actually set record temperatures! Coincidentally enough, our lowest temperatures, occurring Friday, will happen on the 33rd anniversary of Central Texas’ coldest temperature ever! Another strong Arctic front dropped morning temperatures on December 23rd, 1989 to -4° with a high temperature of only 10°!

Exceptionally strong winds usher in frigid wind chills too

Although actual temperatures by themselves will be dangerous, very strong winds Thursday and even Friday will bring life-threatening wind chills to Central Texas.

Winds will greatly increase as Thursday's front barrels through. Immediately along and behind the front, our winds will gust from the north between 30 and 50 MPH! Winds will come down Friday but it'll remain quite blustery. (KWTX)

Winds will gust between 35 and 50 MPH along and immediately behind Thursday’s front. While the near 50 MPH gusts will only last for a few hours, gust should remain between 30 and 40 MPH through Friday morning before relaxing some during the day.

While actual temperatures Thursday afternoon will be close to and below freezing, we’re forecasting wind chills to dip into the 30s immediately as the front moves through. As the cold settles Thursday afternoon, late-afternoon wind chills may be as warm as about 30° but most will likely feel chills between around 10° and 20°.

After Thursday's front passes through, wind chills will quickly drop into the teens, 20s, and low 30s by the end of the afternoon behind very strong north winds. (KWTX)

After the sun sets Thursday, we’re forecasting wind chills to be in the single digits through the entirety of the night with wind chills around sunrise settling near or even below 0°.

Temperatures will be exceptionally cold across the area on Friday and the strong north winds won't make it feel any better. Morning wind chills near and below 0° will stay in the single digits until the afternoon when the chills only "warm" into the mid teens! (KWTX)

Despite the winds relaxing some Friday during the day, wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens throughout the day. We likely won’t see the “feels” like temperature climb to at least 30° until Sunday although Saturday’s wind chills should be higher in the teens in the morning and 20s late in the day.

Just like Bing Crosby, we’re all dreamin...

The impending cold snap may have you dreaming of a White Christmas, but I’m here to burst your bubble. Despite temperatures that will easily be cold enough for snow, we just will have no moisture in place and no storm systems to bring us any wintry precipitation Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or even beyond. In fact, generally sunny skies are expected through Christmas.

Coming hot off the heels of last years record-setting Christmas temperatures is a cold Christmas! Morning temperatures in the upper teens and 20s will warm into the low-to-mid 40s. for highs. (KWTX)

Christmas Day should be a cold one. After setting a record high last Christmas at 82°, we’re forecasting temperatures to be around 15° below average. Morning lows near 20° on Christmas should warm into the low-to-mid 40s during the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.